Mallika Sherawat urges fans to say no to Botox days after Shefali Jariwala’s death

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat warned fans against Botox and artificial cosmetic fillers in a video message she shared days after Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death at the age of 42.

In the video, Sherawat flaunts her natural, no-makeup look and encourages her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“There’s no filter I am using, there's no makeup I've put on. I haven't even brushed my hair yet. This is the first thing I am doing. I am sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, ‘No to botox, No to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living’. Love you all,” the actress said in the video.

In the caption, Sherwat, who was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, wrote, “Saying NO to Botox & Fillers. Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within. Eating clean, hydration, sleeping early & exercising are some of the practices I regularly follow. Let’s embrace our natural glow.”

The video comes shortly after the untimely death of actress and reality television star Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the early 2000s chartbuster remix Kaanta Laga. She passed away at the age of 42 on June 20.

Though the cause of Jariwala’s death is yet to be disclosed, reports suggested that she suffered a cardiac arrest. Mumbai police suspect self-medication and food poisoning could have led to Jariwala’s demise.

According to the police reports, the late actress was undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the last six years. Two boxes of anti-ageing tablets, skin glow tablets and vitamin tablets were recovered from her room.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Jariwala’s family told the police that she had been taking the tablets without a doctor’s consultation.

Jariwala was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, around 11.15 pm on Friday. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival.

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with friends and colleagues expressing grief and disbelief on social media.