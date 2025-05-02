Malayalam television actor Vishnu Prasad dies after long battle with liver disease

Malayalam television actor Vishnu Prasad passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Kochi following a long battle with a liver ailment, his friend Kishore Sathya said in a post on Facebook.

“Dear friends. A sad news... Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He was undergoing treatment for his liver for some time. My condolences...I pray that the family will have the strength to bear his untimely demise,” Kishore wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of Vishnu.

The news has left fans heartbroken, with many celebrities from the Malayalam fraternity mourning the loss. Actress Seema G Nair, who starred in the show Gokulam alongside Vishnu, penned a heartfelt condolence note on Instagram.

Recalling the first time she met the actor, Seema wrote, “Vishnu Prasad bids farewell... A bond of many years comes to an end. Our connection began when my son Appu was just six months old. Vishnu came to act as my brother in Gokulam, and that’s where it all started.”

Seema also wrote about her recent hospital visit where she tried to cheer him up with her humour. “I cracked a few jokes, calling him a lone tusker, and he smiled. His wife later told me my visit comforted him. Their daughter was even ready to donate a part of her liver to save him,” she said.

“He wanted to live, and we believed he would. But... Farewell, Vishnu,” she signed off.

TV actress Beena Antony was also among the celebs who expressed their grief. “In the Gokulam serial, I have acted as Anujanaayi. A moment has changed itself in itself. Life has not changed. Nothing will change anymore,” she wrote.

Actress Lydia Paul, who played Vishnu’s on-screen wife in the TV series Rakkuyil, also shared a tribute, posting a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the show. “Dear Vishnu brother..... RiP,” she wrote.

Vishnu, a familiar face in Malayalam television serials like Sthreepadam, Ente Mathavu and Swayamvaram, was known for playing negative roles. He was last seen in the role of Justin in Swayamvaram.