Malaika Arora joins Remo D’Souza as judge on Hip Hop India Season 2; trailer out

The latest instalment of the dance reality show will stream for free on Amazon MX Player March 14 onwards

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.03.25, 05:22 PM
Hip Hop India Season 2

Remo D’Souza, Malaika Arora

Hip Hop India, billed as India’s first and only hip-hop-based dance reality show, is set to return for a second season on Amazon MX Player this week.

The streamer today unveiled the trailer for the upcoming instalment, offering a glimpse into jaw-dropping dance performances.

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora will be the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2, set to stream for free on Amazon MX Player March 14 onwards.

Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny are set to host this season of the show.

Speaking about returning as a judge on the show, Remo D’Souza said, “I’m stoked to return as a judge and witness India’s best talent step up their game. I can’t wait to see the new wave of dancers who are ready to own the floor.”

“I’m super excited to be a part of this season and to witness these incredible dancers push their boundaries with their energy, passion, and dedication,” Malaika added.

Echoing this sentiment, Amogh Dusad, head of content, Amazon MX Player, said, “This season, we’ve gone deeper into the underground scene, bringing forward dancers who live and breathe hip-hop”.

