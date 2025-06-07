Makers hint at early release for ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 with new promo video

The makers of Panchayat have hinted at the possibility of an early release for Season 4 with a new promotional video dropped by Prime Video recently.

The quirky promo, featuring key characters from the series, launches an interactive campaign encouraging fans to vote on a dedicated website to potentially unlock the new season ahead of its scheduled July 2 premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the video opens with Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) gearing up for an electoral face-off. We see Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav)and Vikas (Chandan Roy) create a theme song for Manju Devi’s campaign in a rape style. Meanwhile, Bhushan alias Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) also comes up with a campaign song for Kranti Devi.

Jitendra Kumar, reprising his role as Sachiv ji, intervenes as the two political rivals clash. In a meta moment, he breaks the fourth wall and addresses the audience directly, urging them to visit panchayatvoting.com and vote for either Manju Devi or Kranti Devi. The campaign suggests that if enough votes are cast, the show’s release could be advanced.

The website displays two options — “Vote for Manju Devi” and “Vote for Kranti Devi”. While the creators have not confirmed how the voting will impact the release date, the promotional strategy has sparked speculation among fans about an early drop.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and writer Chandan Kumar, Panchayat is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The upcoming season also stars Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa and Pankaj Jha.