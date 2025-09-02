MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata-born Suhrita Das makes directorial debut with Mahesh Bhatt-backed romance musical

Titled ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, the film will hit screens on September 26

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 11:57 AM
(left to right) Suhrita Das, Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel and Mahesh Bhatt

(left to right) Suhrita Das, Hirranya Ojha, Arhaan Pateel and Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

Kolkata-born screenwriter Suhrita Das is set to make her directorial debut with Mahesh Bhatt-backed romance drama Tu Meri Poori Kahani, a teaser for which was dropped on Monday.

The upcoming film, set to release on September 26, also marks the reunion of composer Anu Malik with Bhatt.

Debutant actress Hirranya Ojha plays a rising star in the romance musical. The teaser explores her pursuit of fame and success that leads to emptiness, until true love walks into her life.

“Her hunger for Fame came from a wound only Love could fulfill. This isn’t just a love story. It’s what burns,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Presented by Ajay Murdia & Vikram Bhatt, the film is created by Mahesh Bhatt.

The ensemble cast also includes Arhaan Pateel, Shammi Duhan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Juhi Babbar, Avtar Gill, Uday Chandra in important roles.

“A young star’s pursuit of fame and success leads to emptiness until true love teaches the value of genuine connection over fleeting attention,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

In 2024, Murdia dropped behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the first day shoot of Tu Meri Poori Kahani.

Music composer Anu Malik contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Anu Malik and Mahesh Bhatt have reunited after three decades following their 1993 movie Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee.

Tu Meri Poori Kahani is produced by Ajay Murdia, Nitiz Murdia and Kshitiz Murdia.

