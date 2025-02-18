‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer: Lunchbox service run by Shabana Azmi turns into an illicit drug trade in new Netflix series

Five middle-class women played by Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand running a lunchbox delivery service get entangled in a drug cartel in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Dabba Cartel, also starring Sai Tamhankar and Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta.

Dropped by the streamer on Tuesday, the two-minute-28-second-long trailer follows the story of five middle-class women who secretly traffic the highly addictive drug Fentanyl under the guise of a food delivery service. When a death in Amritsar is traced back to the smuggling of the drug in medicine bottles labelled Modella, the authorities close in on them.

Sai Tamhankar plays a cop who leads the investigation while Jisshu Sengupta plays Jyotika’s husband, a key figure at Viva Life Pharmaceuticals, the company linked to Modella’s production. As tensions rise, the women and their husbands find themselves ensnared in the shadowy criminal underworld.

“They're cooking. And it's criminally good. Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix,” wrote the streaming platform alongside the video on Instagram.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Jadawat, Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Media and Entertainment.

Dabba Cartel is set to premiere on Netflix on February 28.