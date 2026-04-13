Lucy Liu on working with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Actress Lucy Liu in a recent interview said that working with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2 was nothing but a reverie, adding that the film is sure to be “highly entertaining.”

Twenty years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Streep, Emily Blunt and Hathaway are returning to the world of fashion and workplace politics in an upcoming sequel.

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During an interview with People, Liu revealed that her role in the upcoming sequel is “mysterious”

“I think that’s what’s special about it...I think everyone’s looking forward to it.”

“It’s going to be highly entertaining...It’s going to give you all the things, and it’s going to show that these characters have grown and changed I think that’s what people want to see. They want to know 20 years later what's different, because you don't want to get served the same thing,” she added.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Streep as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she grapples with the decline of print journalism and attempts to find her footing in a struggling industry.

Priestly finds herself in conflict with Emily Blunt’s character — her former assistant — who is now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling advertising revenue that Priestly urgently needs.

The first film was both a critical and commercial success, grossing USD 326 million worldwide at the box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.