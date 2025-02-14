Selena Gomez announces new album with fiance Benny Blanco, drops first song

American singer-actress Selena Gomez has teamed up with fiance Benny Blanco for her next album, I Said I Love You First, the actress announced on Friday, adding that her first song with Blanco, Scared of Loving You, is now available for streaming.

Sharing glimpses from the album and behind-the-scenes pictures, Gomez said that the album is set to release on March 21.

“I always trick you guys, my NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21. Our first song, Scared of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon,” Selena wrote on Instagram.

Later, the 32-year-old artiste also shared a clip from the song Scared of Loving You on social media.

Blanco, known for producing hits for pop icons like Justin Bieber, JHalsey, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, previously collaborated with Gomez on her 2015 hit song Same Old Love, 2019's I Can’t Get Enough and the 2023 single Single Soon.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actress went public with her relationship in December 2023. The actress announced her engagement with Blanco in December 2024. “Forever begins now,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned her post on Instagram.

Selena Gomez’s last release was Love On from an album of the same name. She recently starred in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Perez.