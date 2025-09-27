‘Lokah: Chapter 2’ officially in the works with Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan; fans say it has ‘Deadpool-Wolverine mood’

The second instalment of the hit Malayalam superhero movie Lokah is currently in the works, actor Dulquer Salmaan announced on Saturday.

“Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films,” production house Wayfarer Films wrote alongside a video on X.

In the video titled When Legends Chill: Michael and Charlie, Tovino Thomas features as the folkloric character of Chaathan alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The two actors who played cameo roles in the first film hang out and discuss the future instalments in the Lokah Cinematic Universe.

Tovino steps into the role of Chaathan, who goes by the nickname Michael. He sits with Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie Odiyan and tells him that his brother was released and asks him to help him out. The scene hints at the potential plotline of Chapter 2 of Lokah.

Fans couldn’t help but compare the dynamics of the two characters with Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. “Wow…Namukum Undalo Deadpool Wolverine Mood,” one of them wrote. “Michael X Charlie combo is going to be insane in Lokah chapter 2,” another fan commented.

In the first instalment of the movie franchise, which hit theatres on August 28, Dulquer and Tovino appeared in cameo roles. While Dulquer appears in the end credits and describes himself as ‘nemesis’, Tovino features in the second half of the film, where he comes to the rescue of Chandra, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema under the title Lokah. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Despite stiff competition from Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, the superhero film has emerged as the audience’s top pick, crossing the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide in just 13 days of release.