Jyotika and Suriya’s daughter Diya to debut as director at 17 with docu-drama ‘Leading Light’

Star couple Jyotika and Suriya’s daughter Diya Suriya will debut as a director with docu-drama Leading Light at the age of 17, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner 2D Entertainment, Leading Light is a 13-minute docu-drama that showcases the journeys of women working behind the scenes in film production, particularly with lighting equipment. It is currently being screened as part of the Oscar qualifying run at Los Angeles’ Regency Theatre, with shows running from September 26 to October 2.

“Congratulations, our dearest #DiyaSuriya, on this exceptional feat and on shedding light on the contributions of these hidden gems,” the production banner on X alongside a poster of the film.

Featuring insightful conversations with pioneers such as Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh, and Leena Gangurde, the short film celebrates their contributions and strong work ethic.

Jyotika was last seen in Netflix series Dabba Cartel. Suriya will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, scheduled to release in 2026.