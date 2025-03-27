Live-action adaptation of beloved animated show ‘Scooby-Doo’ to stream on Netflix

An eight-episode live-action adaptation of Warner Bros.’ classic Scooby-Doo cartoon is set to stream on Netflix soon, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a picture of the first page of the show’s script on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, the project is based on characters created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for production company Hanna-Barbera back in 1969.

With more than a dozen animated series and three theatrical films, the half-a-century old cartoon Scooby-Doo remains one of the most beloved and memorable shows ever. But few people know about how the cowardly dog and Mystery Inc. group got together for the first time to solve the terrifying case from where it all began. The live-action series is a modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their special dog.

“During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming show on Netflix Tudum.

The series will be executive produced by Rosenberg and Appelbaum, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions), and André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner (via Midnight Radio).

This isn’t the first time Netflix has produced live-action adaptations of beloved franchises. In recent years, the streamer created live-action versions of One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Wednesday, offering unique perspectives on the iconic animated shows.