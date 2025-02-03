MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 February 2025

Lisa Mishra to perform alongside Ed Sheeran in Delhi-NCR concert

Sheeran will perform at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram as part of his Mathematics Tour, which commenced with a performance in Pune on January 30

PTI Published 03.02.25, 03:34 PM
Lisa Mishra

Lisa Mishra Instagram

Singer-actor Lisa Mishra is set to perform with British musician Ed Sheeran at his Delhi-NCR concert on February 15.

Sheeran will perform at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram as part of his Mathematics Tour, which commenced with a performance in Pune concert on January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting to sing alongside Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true moment for her, Mishra said.

"He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work." "I’ve always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey. I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance," the musician said in a statement.

The "Call Me Bae" actor also teased a few surprise for the audience.

"Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey," she added.

On Sunday, Sheeran, known for tracks like "Shape of You", "Perfect" and "Thinking out Loud", performed in Hyderabad.

His next stop is in Chennai on Wednesday, followed by concerts in Bengaluru and Shillong on February 8 and 12, respectively.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Lisa Mishra Ed Sheeran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Voices from poll-bound Delhi: Trust missing in riot-scarred areas, young want pollution fight

Some credit AAP for improving public services, others believe it has focused too much on freebies; in areas scarred by the 2020 riots, things have permanently changed
Muhammad Yunus
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh belongs to all of us and is a safe place for all people regardless of religion or caste

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT