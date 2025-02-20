K-pop girl band Blackpink announces comeback with a world tour in July

South Korean girl band Blackpink is set to make a comeback with their musical world tour, titled ‘Blackpink 2025 World Tour’, in July this year, announced YG Entertainment, dropping a concert schedule on Wednesday.

Blackpink members Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo will kick off their world tour with a show in Goyang, South Korea on July 5. “BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT,” the record label wrote on Instagram alongside the concert schedule.

Blackpink will also perform in Los Angeles, New York City, Paris and Barcelona. The concert tour is slated to conclude on August 15 with a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Blackpink members last appeared together in the music video for their 2022 single, Shut Down. Sharing a video on their official Instagram handle carrying clips from their previous concerts, the band’s official page wrote, “BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR SPOT VIDEO.”

Lisa recently dropped her debut solo album Alter Ego under her own record label LLOUD. She released her first music video Born Again, also featuring Doja Cat and Raye, from the album on February 6. Lisa made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.

Jennie, on the other hand, dropped the first music video from Ruby on March 7 under her record label Oddateiler. She also dropped the album’s first music video Love Hangover featuring Dominic Fike on January 31.

Meanwhile, Rose released her singles APT. (featuring Bruno Mars), Number One Girl and Toxic Till The End as solo projects. She also dropped her second album Rosie under the record labels Atlantic Record and The Black Label.

Jisoo, who was recently seen in Prime Video’s horror-comedy series Newtopia, released her first music video Amortage on February 14 under her record label Blissoo. She features in the upcoming Netflix romantic drama Boyfriend On Demand alongside Seo In-guk.