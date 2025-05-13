LiSA, Creepy Nuts, Flow to perform at Crunchyroll Anime Awards this month

Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA, hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts, and rock band Flow are set to perform at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, slated to take place on May 25, the anime streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

Colombian singer and anime collaborator J Balvin, Grammy award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves, and screenwriter Zak Penn are among the notable presenters at the awards ceremony that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creepy Nuts, the hip-hop duo behind viral hits like Dan Da Dan theme song Otonoke and Mashle: Magic and Muscles theme track Bling-Bang-Bang-Born, have been nominated for best anime song and opening sequence.

Flow, the rock band behind iconic opening theme songs for Naruto and Code Geass, will perform their track Days in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2005 anime Eureka Seven.

LiSA, Spotify’s most streamed Japanese artist overseas in 2020 and the singer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Gurenge, will take the stage for a special performance.

Japanese voice actor Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira will return as co-hosts for the star-studded event.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the leading annual awards ceremonies honouring creators, musicians, and performances across all anime genres.

The ninth annual Anime Awards will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo on May 25. It will be presented by Crunchyroll in collaboration with Sony Music Solutions Inc., part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and Dempsey Productions.

The event will be livestreamed for global audiences.