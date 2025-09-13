MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 September 2025

Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve to star in 'Insidious 6'

The upcoming horror film is written and directed by Jacob Chase alongside David Leslie Johnson

PTI Published 13.09.25, 04:03 PM
Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve

Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve IMDb

Actors Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve are set to feature in an upcoming "Insidious" film from Blumhouse and Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.

Shaye is popular for her work in the horror genre and has been in projects such as "Alone in the Dark", "A Nightmare on Elm Street", "Critters" franchise, and "Wes Craven's New Nightmare".

ADVERTISEMENT

Eve is known for her role as Jamie in the Netflix supernatural-horror series "The Haunting of Bly Manor", which released in 2020.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film, which is the sixth installment of the "Insidious" franchise, is slated to release in theatres on August 21, 2026.

It is directed by Jacob Chase and is written by the filmmaker alongside David Leslie Johnson.

Details of the plot and other actors in the film are being kept under wraps. The production on the project is set to start in Australia next week.

It is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Johnson are executive producing the project.

Other films in the franchise include "Insidious" (2010), "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013), "Insidious: Chapter 3"(2015), "Insidious: The Last Key" (2018), and "Insidious: The Red Door", released in 2023. Shaye has appeared in all the installments of the film series.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Insidious
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Taliban militants kill 12 soldiers in ambush on army convoy in northwest Pakistan

The Pakistani Taliban, a jihadist group that Islamabad says is based in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility, saying it had also captured weapons and drones from the soldiers
Rajiv Shukla
Quote left Quote right

I think it (Team India’s new jersey sponsor) will be finalised in 15-20 days

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT