Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve to star in 'Insidious 6'

Actors Lin Shaye and Amelia Eve are set to feature in an upcoming "Insidious" film from Blumhouse and Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films.

Shaye is popular for her work in the horror genre and has been in projects such as "Alone in the Dark", "A Nightmare on Elm Street", "Critters" franchise, and "Wes Craven's New Nightmare".

Eve is known for her role as Jamie in the Netflix supernatural-horror series "The Haunting of Bly Manor", which released in 2020.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film, which is the sixth installment of the "Insidious" franchise, is slated to release in theatres on August 21, 2026.

It is directed by Jacob Chase and is written by the filmmaker alongside David Leslie Johnson.

Details of the plot and other actors in the film are being kept under wraps. The production on the project is set to start in Australia next week.

It is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Ryan Turek, Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Johnson are executive producing the project.

Other films in the franchise include "Insidious" (2010), "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013), "Insidious: Chapter 3"(2015), "Insidious: The Last Key" (2018), and "Insidious: The Red Door", released in 2023. Shaye has appeared in all the installments of the film series.

