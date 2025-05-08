‘Emily in Paris’: Season 5 of Lily Collins-led Netflix romcom series begins production

The fifth season of the popular Netflix romantic comedy series Emily in Paris has begun production, the streaming platform announced on social media on Wednesday.

Sharing a short behind-the-scenes video featuring Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini, Netflix wrote on Instagram, “Lights, camera, amore. EMILY IN PARIS: SEASON 5 is now in production.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Collins walking with Franceschini. She later clicks selfies while posing on a scooter. Collins and Franceschini will reprise their roles from the previous season.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris was released in two parts last year. The previous instalment saw Emily (Collins) embark on a new relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello (Franceschini) and relocate to Rome to oversee Agence Grateau’s new office.

Initially, this seemed to mark the closure of her tumultuous relationship with neighbour and boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). However, the storyline took another unexpected turn when Gabriel realised he still wanted to be with Emily.

Show creator Darren Star has confirmed that the upcoming season will delve into Emily’s life in both Rome and Paris. “From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star told Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold in key roles.