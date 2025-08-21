MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Lilly Singh joins Hasan Minhaj in Netflix original ‘Best of the Best’

The Netflix film will be directed by Lena Khan of 'Never Have I Ever' fame

PTI Published 21.08.25, 10:26 AM
(left to right) Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj

(left to right) Lilly Singh, Hasan Minhaj Instagram

Netflix has expanded its cast for "Best of the Best", a coming-of-age film set around competitive Bollywood dancing, with comedian Lilly Singh joining in.

The story is penned by Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Minhaj will also act. It will see two childhood friends join the Bollywood dance team at their college. What may have seemed fun at the outset will prove to be immensely competitive and intense.

The previously announced Minhaj, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia will be joined by new members, Variety reported.

Ankur Rathee, who has acted in “Four More Shots Please” and Chaneil Kular from the streamer’s original “Sex Education” are in the movie along with Shreya Navile, Becky Alex, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.

The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked with Ramakrishnan as a director on “Never Have I Ever”.

The Netflix original will be produced by Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under 186k films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

