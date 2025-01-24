‘One Piece’ live-action Lego sets, mini figures to launch later this year

Lego sets and mini figures from Netflix’s live-action version of the hit anime series One Piece will be launched later this year, the toy company announced on Thursday.

“Straw Hats, are you ready for your next adventure? 🏴 ☠️ Coming soon,” the official Instagram page of Lego wrote alongside a video announcing the news.

The brief clip begins with the protagonist Luffy’s straw hat lying in the darkness as the sound of sea waves and balmy winds are heard in the background. Right then, we see a Lego version of Luffy’s hand stretching downwards and picking up the hat while the theme song of the live-action show plays.

“This is a truly special collaboration. For the first time, Lego play and the exciting world of anime meet,” Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President for Core Businesses at the Lego Group, said in a statement to Netflix. “Building the world of ONE PIECE, as depicted in the Netflix live-action adaptation, in Lego brick form has been such an exciting challenge, and I couldn’t be more excited for fans to experience the new adventures this ONE PIECE collaboration will bring them for the first time,” she added.

The Instagram page of the live-action show also shared a message from One Piece manga writer Eiichiro Oda, who mentioned that turning One Piece into Lego sets has been his dream for over 25 years. “LEGO sets are coming!!! Even now, I have dozens of LEGO boxes piled up at my workplace that I haven't even had time to dig into. There's no cooler toy out there!! For 25 years since the anime started, I've been asking for a LEGO toy, and finally my dream is being fulfilled with a live-action collection! Thank you, to the LEGO Group! Woohoo!! You can bet I'll be building and displaying them,” he said.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Rogue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents. It will also introduce Crocodile and his partner Nico Robin in the Arabasta Arc.