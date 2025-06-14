‘Squid Game’ Season 3 trailer: Lee Jung Jae’s Player 456 promises to put an end to it all

Lee Jung Jae’s Player 456 promises to put an end to the deathly games in the final trailer of Squid Game Season 3, dropped by Netflix on Saturday.

The two-minute-long trailer, shared two weeks prior to the release of the new instalment on June 27, takes a grim tone. Set to sombre music, the video features a voiceover by Player 149 (portrayed by Kang Ae-shim), who tells Player 456, “Are you blaming yourself for everything that happened? No matter how you look at it, life is just unfair.”

She adds, “Bad people do bad things, but they blame others and go on to live in peace. Good people, on the other hand, beat themselves up about the smallest things. I still believe that you came here to save us all.”

As deadly scenes play on the screen, Lee Jung-jae’s Player 456 says, “I’m trying to put an end to it,” promising to conclude the series with an epic showdown with the Frontman.

Squid Game Season 3 will see Gi-hun’s last attempt to rescue all contestants from the deadly games as revenge takes the centre stage amid unexpected twists.

Squid Game Season 1 introduced viewers to K-drama’s deadly game, where citizens were forced to gamble their lives. It went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release.

Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

Squid Game Season 2, released on December 26, 2024, topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27.