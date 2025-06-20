MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actress Lauren Gottlieb ties knot with longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones in Italy

Gottlieb, who is best known for featuring in the 'ABCD' film series, dated Jones for several years before announcing their engagement in August 2023

PTI Published 20.06.25, 02:13 PM
(left to right) Tobias Jones and Lauren Gottlieb

(left to right) Tobias Jones and Lauren Gottlieb Instagram

Actor Lauren Gottlieb married her long-time boyfriend Tobias Jones, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

Gottlieb, who is best known for featuring in the "ABCD" film series, opted for an off-shoulder white gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery for her big day.

Jones chose a black formal suit.

The "Ambarsariya" actor shared a series of pictures from the wedding on her Instagram handle on Friday. The actor said it took place on June 11.

"Mr. & Mrs. Jones. 11.06.2025 On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love," she wrote in the caption.

"And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of," she added.

Gottlieb and Jones dated for several years before announcing their engagement in August 2023. The duo shared the news in a social media post.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

