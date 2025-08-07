MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eddie Palmieri, Latin jazz pioneer and Grammy-winning pianist, dies at 88

In 1975, he became the first-ever winner of the Grammy for Best Latin Recording and bagged ten Grammys in his lifetime

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.08.25, 11:22 AM
Eddie Palmieri

Eddie Palmieri Facebook

Eddie Palmieri, the Grammy-winning pianist who revolutionised Latin jazz and salsa, died on Wednesday at his home in New Jersey. He was 88.

His daughter, Gabriela Palmieri, confirmed the news to the American media. Music label Fania Records also issued a statement mourning his death.

Born on December 15, 1936, in Spanish Harlem to Puerto Rican parents, Palmieri was a classically trained pianist who found his true voice in the pulsing rhythms of Afro-Caribbean music. Influenced early on by his elder brother and fellow pianist Charlie Palmieri, Eddie would go on to revolutionise Latin music in the 1960s.

In 1961, Palmieri formed La Perfecta, a band that broke with convention by swapping trumpets for trombones. With hits like Azúcar, Muñeca, Vámonos Pa’l Monte, and Palo Pa’ Rumba, Palmieri brought a new soundscape to salsa.

Palmieri pushed musical boundaries with Harlem River Drive (1971), an album that blended Latin soul, funk and jazz. In 1975, he became the first-ever winner of the Grammy for Best Latin Recording. Over the years, he collected ten Grammy Awards for his work.

Palmieri was married to Iraida Palmieri until her passing in 2014. He is survived by his children — Gabriela, Renee, Eydie, Ileana, Edward Jr — and several grandchildren.

