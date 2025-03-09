Aamir Khan Film Festival: PVR INOX to re-release ‘Lagaan’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ in theatres

PVR INOX has unveiled a lineup of 22 films as part of its ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar,’ to honour the Bollywood actor’s contribution to Indian cinema. The special film festival will take place across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, beginning on March 14—Aamir’s birthday—and continuing until March 27.

“A storyteller. A perfectionist. A trailblazer. Join us for a special retrospective celebrating the cinematic brilliance of Aamir Khan—an actor, producer, director, and visionary who has transformed Indian cinema with his artistry, passion, and staggering storytelling,” Aamir Khan Productions wrote on X sharing a trailer for the upcoming festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Relive the magic. Revisit the masterpieces. Witness the journey of a genius,” the production banner added.

The festival will showcase some of Aamir’s most iconic and record-breaking films, giving audiences a chance to relive his cinematic journey on the big screen.

The lineup includes classics such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), Dil (1990), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Sarfarosh (1999), along with cult favorites like Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), and Ghulam (1998).

Also included are films like Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Fanaa (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), Ghajini (2008), Talaash (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016).

Aamir’s latest releases like Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) and Secret Superstar (2017) have found a place in the festival lineup.

Lagaan marked Aamir’s debut as a producer and went on to win a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2002 Academy Awards. Aamir made his debut as director with Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

Up next, Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spinoff sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Announced in October 2023, the film stars Aamir alongside Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions and is expected to hit theatres later this year.