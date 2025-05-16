‘Laapataa Ladies’ actress Nitanshi Goel makes Cannes debut at the age of 17

Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel, 17, made her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival on Day 3 of the prestigious international event, turning heads in a custom Jade gown.

“Still taking it all in…Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream — thank you for all the love, always,” wrote the actress, sharing pictures from her red carpet appearance on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitanshi looked stunning in a structured black-and-golden gown. The ensemble also featured a floor-sweeping tulle train. A sleek pony, dewy makeup and minimal accessories rounded off Nitanshi’s look.

However, the actress's outfit seems to have breached the dress code imposed on attendees by organisers of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Ahead of the festival’s opening on May 14, the organisers had issued a directive stating that voluminous outfits with a floor-sweeping train were prohibited on the red carpet. “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” reads the advisory.

Organisers of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival also banned nudity on the red carpet, citing “decency” reasons.

However, several celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Wan QianHui and Frédérique Bel, have defied the newly-introduced dress code with style and elegance.

Apart from Nitanshi, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar are also expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes. Actor Anupam Kher attended Day 2 of the festival. Further filmmaker Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival last year, was selected as a jury member at this year’s festival.

On the work front, Nitanshi recently bagged an IIFA Best Actress award for her portrayal of Phool in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14, is set to conclude on May 25.