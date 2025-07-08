MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karan Johar says Ektaa Kapoor redefined Indian TV with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

The hit show, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, is set to return in a new avatar on the platform

PTI Published 08.07.25, 04:35 PM
A still from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

A still from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' IMDb

Filmmaker Karan Johar credited Ekta Kapoor for making "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the show which has "changed the face of Indian television".

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" aired on Star Plus in 2000 and ran till 2008. It featured Smriti Irani in the role of Tulsi Virani. The makers are now set to return with the second season of the show, which will have Irani reprise her role.

The promo was shared by Star Plus on its official Instagram handle. The show is set to air on July 29 and will also be available to stream on JioHotstar.

Johar re-shared the post on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' - One show. Many generations. Countless memories. Personally the one show that changed the face of Indian television and all credit to @ektarkapoor for that!!!," he wrote in the post.

"And now, a brand-new season to create more. Tune in on 29th July at 10:30 PM, only on @starplus to watch the new season. #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi," he added.

The show, which marked 25 years on June 3, revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law (Irani) and her family. It also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta and Hiten Tejwani.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

