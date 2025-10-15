Kylie Jenner makes singing debut with ‘Fourth Strike’, collabs with Terror Jr

American entrepreneur and socialite Kylie Jenner has made her singing debut with the song Fourth Strike, for which she collaborated with pop duo Terror Jr.

Released on Tuesday, the track is a sequel to the 2016 hit song Three Strikes, where Jenner featured to promote her brand Kylie Cosmetics.

“There was a little rumor 10 years ago that I was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures from the recording studio.

Fourth Strike was released before the launch of the latest collection from Jenner’s cosmetic company.

Jenner expressed her gratitude to Terror Jr and others involved in the creation of the song.

"@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! I was soooooo nervous but grateful. @thecarterb I couldn't have done it without you, thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach!! & my baby @makeupbyariel!!!! for supporting me and loving me," Jenner wrote.