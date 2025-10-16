‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ clocks 27 years, Karan Johar drops never-before-seen photos from sets

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, to mark 27 years of his directorial debut.
Karan explaining a scene to Shah Rukh and Rani. While Shah Rukh played Rahul Khanna, Rani played his wife Tina Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Karan with Kajol, who essayed the role of Anjali in the film, on the sets.
A candid photo captures Karan, Rani and Shah Rukh on the set of the film, which also featured a cameo by Salman Khan.
In another photo, Kajol is seen deep in conversation with his father Yash Johar, who produced the film.
The cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also included Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh.
Shah Rukh and Karan appeared to be discussing the film script ahead of the shooting of a scene.
The iconic songs of the film, including Koi Mil Gaya and Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, were choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder.