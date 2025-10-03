Kriti Sanon wraps filming for Sicily schedule of ‘Cocktail 2’, shares BTS photos

Actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up filming for the Sicily schedule of Cocktail 2, she said on Friday alongside behind-the-scenes pictures featuring the film’s cast and crew.

“Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow,” Sanon wrote, sharing photos which also feature the film’s director Homi Adajania.

The Instagram carousel includes photos from their wrap party in Italy.

Cocktail 2 will serve as a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2012 romance drama Cocktail.

Directed by Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, Cocktail follows the story of a complex love triangle between a man (played by Saif Ali Khan) and two women (played by Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty), who are best friends, yet complete opposites.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the script of Cocktail 2 is penned by Luv Ranjan.

Cocktail 2 was first announced by Adajania’s wife, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff, in July this year. Further details about the film’s storyline and release date are yet to be announced.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were last seen together in the 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Cocktail 2 will mark Rashmika Mandanna’s first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti is currently awaiting the release of Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa. Co-starring Dhanush, the romance drama will hit theatres on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil.