Kriti Sanon gets first her first tattoo, fans say it is a symbol of freedom

Actress Kriti Sanon Sunday shared photos of her first tattoo — a bird in flight inked on her ankle.

“Never thought I would do this...But never say never .. Just got inked. A promise fulfilled...A reminder that I can fly higher...to the sunrise,” the 35-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.

Fans were quick to react to Kriti’s post. They called the tattoo a ‘symbol of freedom, dreams and grace’.

“Kriti, your first tattoo is so beautiful. That little bird on your feet feels like a symbol of freedom, dreams, and grace. Just like you, it’s elegant, inspiring, and truly special,” wrote a fan in the comments section of the post.

“That little bird on your feet isn’t just a design, it’s a beautiful symbol of freedom, strength, and endless dreams. Just like a bird takes flight, you’ve always inspired me to believe in myself and chase my own sky without fear,” commented another fan.

“You know it's beyond being just a tattoo, it's a design which has deep meaning engraved - You and your dreams, peaceful just like you and honestly wishing you All the best for Cocktail 2,” said another Instagram user.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing the screen with Sanon in the upcoming Cocktail sequel, posted a string of hearts in the comments section.

On the work front, Sanon has also completed shooting for Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa.