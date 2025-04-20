Kolkata to host its first-ever Thai Film Festival dedicated to horror films

Kolkata is set to host its first-ever Thai Film Festival, featuring a handpicked collection of three remarkable Thai horror films, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata recently announced in a statement.

“We are beyond excited to bring Thai horror cinema to Kolkata...As the first-ever Thai Film Festival in Kolkata, this event marks a historic milestone in fostering Thailand–India cultural exchange. It showcases the universal power of cinema to bridge diverse cultures, beliefs and traditions,” said Miss Siriporn Tantipanyathep, Consul-General of Thailand in Kolkata.

Titled Frightening the Soul: Thailand’s Mutelu Supernatural Film Festival in Kolkata, the event will take place on April 25 and 26 at Cinépolis, Acropolis Mall. The festival promises to introduce visitors to the mystical traditions, ancient temples, sacred rituals, vibrant festivals, and spiritual sites of Thailand.

The lineup features three standout supernatural films — The Undertaker, a comedy-horror that cleverly weaves in Thai cultural beliefs with spine-chilling humour; Shutter, a cult classic that redefined ghost storytelling in Southeast Asia; and Home for Rent, a psychological horror that unravels the sinister secrets of a seemingly normal household.

The festival will open with a special screening of Shutter at Cinépolis on Friday, April 25. This will be followed by three free public screenings on Saturday, April 26, at the same venue.

All screenings at the Thai Film Festival in Kolkata 2025 are free and open to the public.