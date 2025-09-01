MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata filmmaker Indira Dhar’s ‘Echoes of Valour’ screened at Venice Film Festival

First look of the film headlined by Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in May by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.09.25, 10:46 AM
The team of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Venice Film Festival

The team of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at Venice Film Festival Indira Dhar

Kolkata-born filmmaker Indira Dhar’s Echoes of Valour had a closed-door screening at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, months after its Cannes debut in May.

Headlined by Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, Echoes of Valour had its first look unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival’s India Pavilion by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Inspired by the real-life experiences of Shukla Bandopadhyay, the mother of an Indian Army soldier, the film explores love, resilience and sacrifice through the lens of a military family.

Speaking to The Telegraph Online earlier, Dhar called Venice, Cannes and Berlin “the biggest trio on earth for film festivals”.

Her film has been screened at Cannes and Venice this year.

“The film got launched at Cannes and it now got its first closed-door screening at Venice. I’m extremely happy,” said Dhar.

Last year, Dhar’s Putul was screened at the Palais G theatre under Festival de Cannes, part of the Marché du Film.

The Venice Film Festival 2025 kicked off on August 27 and will run till September 6 at Venice Lido.

