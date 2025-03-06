‘Shreya Ghoshal’s guidance was invaluable’: Mayuri Saha on her ‘Indian Idol’ experience

A post-graduate in Sociology from Presidency University, Kolkata, Mayuri Saha decided to try her luck in Indian Idol after Shreya Ghoshal spotted her at an event in the city. There was no looking back for her after that.

The 27-year-old singer from Kolkata secured her place among the top 11 contestants in the latest season of the singing reality show, before being eliminated last week.

In a chat with The Telegraph Online, Mayuri talked about her fond memories of being mentored by Ghoshal, sharing a great bond with Kavita Krishnamurthy, and competing in Indian Idol.

You have participated in reality singing competitions in the past. How different was the Indian Idol stage?

Mayuri Saha: The Indian Idol stage was a completely unique experience, and I thoroughly enjoyed the journey. Before Indian Idol, I had the opportunity to perform in Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, and prior to that, in Super Singer Season 2 during the COVID period. However, Indian Idol felt vastly different from the other two due to its diverse audience, language variety, and the overwhelming acceptance of different musical genres. Performing there was truly special.

What was the experience of having Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah as judges and mentors?

Mayuri Saha: Singing in front of them was an absolutely surreal experience. What made it even more special was the incredible bond we shared — we worked together, played together, and had so much fun on set. Even on elimination days, the atmosphere wasn’t filled with anxiety or dread. It wasn’t a day consumed by worry about what would happen next. Of course, the last 10 minutes before the results carried some tension, but throughout the day, we genuinely enjoyed ourselves.

Shreya ma’am’s guidance was invaluable — after many of my performances, she would sing the main lines of the song and teach us how to deliver them with the right diction, expression, and emotion. Vishal sir, on the other hand, provided insights from a composer’s perspective, helping us understand what a composer expects from a singer while creating a new song. And Badshah Sir was incredibly kind — he made sure we felt comfortable, ensuring that no contestant felt nervous or intimidated. His presence was truly amazing.

Shreya Ghoshal had said that she handpicked you from Kolkata to audition for Indian Idol. How did that happen?

Mayuri Saha: I attended a show where I couldn’t get tickets, but while waiting outside, I got to watch their soundcheck. I observed how they sang and tested the sound. While I was there, I waved, and Shreya ma’am noticed me. I was also singing in my own way, which caught her attention. She then mentioned that auditions for Indian Idol were coming up and encouraged me to participate.

At that moment, I thought, Why not? I had already completed my education — I hold a master’s degree in sociology from Presidency University and a B.Ed. Since I had also trained in singing, I decided to give the Indian Idol audition a shot. And that’s how it all began.

Who were your best friends among the contestants?

Mayuri Saha: Myscmme (Bosu), Manashi (Ghosh), and Ranjini (Sen Gupta) were my best friends.

In the episode that you were eliminated, you sang Nimbooda Nimbooda and Dola Re in front of the OG singers, Shreya Ghoshal and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Were you nervous?

Mayuri Saha: Singing Dola Re in front of them was truly surreal. When they came on stage and we all sang together, it was an unparalleled experience.

I share a long-standing bond with Kavita ma’am — she was my mentor during Super Singer and has witnessed my growth since then. Back when I was on the show, I was just 21 or 22 years old.

Beyond music, she has also supported me academically, reviewing my master's dissertation and research paper while encouraging me to pursue higher studies. She is incredible. Whenever I visit Bangalore, I make it a point to meet her. She has a deeply nurturing, almost motherly presence, and we’ve even toured together, including in the US.

What is the process that goes into choosing a song for an episode or mixing two songs? Are the improvisations pre-planned? For example, how did you conceptualise your harkats for Piya Bawri or Sanware?

Mayuri Saha: Sanware is a rare song that very few people are familiar with, which is why I wanted to perform it on Indian Idol. I decided to fuse it with Jiya Jale, and Anand (Sharma) sir wholeheartedly encouraged me. He believed only I could pull it off and played a key role in designing the arrangement. Of course, we rehearse and prepare our songs thoroughly.

As for Piya Bawri, it is already a beautifully intricate song, rich with embellishments and nuances. There isn’t much to add to it. However, I had an exciting idea — why not transform it from retro to metro? Piya Bawri dates back to the 1980s and this approach gives it a fresh, contemporary twist.

Anand sir, the contestants, and I collaborated, rehearsed, and explored these ideas together. It’s a creative process that we genuinely enjoyed.

Who do you think would win this season of Indian Idol?

Mayuri Saha: This is a very tricky question and I don't have the answer. The finale is approaching soon, so stay tuned for the actual results.

What are your future plans?

Mayuri Saha: I run my singing academy, Konthoshruti Academy, in Tollygunge, Kolkata. My goal is to expand it further. I also want to perform in more shows, create original compositions, and establish myself as a playback singer.