Thursday, 09 October 2025

‘Sharthopor’ trailer: Koel Mallick, Koushik Sen face off in court over family home

Directed by Annapurna Basu, the relationship drama also stars Ranjit Mallick and Anirban Chakrabarti

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.10.25, 03:53 PM
Koel Mallick, Koushik Sen in ‘Sharthopor’

Koel Mallick, Koushik Sen in ‘Sharthopor’ Surinder Films

The trailer of director Annapurna Basu’s upcoming film Sharthopor was dropped by the makers on Thursday. Starring Koel Mallick and Koushik Sen in lead roles, the relationship drama follows a brother and sister whose bond begins to crack over the sale of their ancestral home.

Sen plays Saurav Basu, a man living a modern, comfortable life, while Koel’s Aparna Ghosal, his married sister, resists the idea of letting go of their late parents’ home. What follows is a courtroom confrontation that questions the very nature of sibling bonds and a married daughter’s emotional claim over her paternal home.

“A journey of two hearts bound by blood -Sharthopor, directed by Annapurna Basu, written by Sadeep Bhattacharjee,” production banner Surinder Films wrote on X alongside the trailer.

Ranjit Mallick and Anirban Chakrabarti play the lawyers representing the warring siblings in the film, along with Ananya Sen, Biswajit Chakraborty and Indrajit Chakravarty in key roles.

Sharthopor is set to release on October 21, just ahead of Bhai Phonta — the festival celebrating the brother-sister bond.

This is Annapurna Basu’s first big screen feature directorial. In the past, she had helmed the TV series Paranoia and Pocketmar, and the short film Shoshibhushan.

On the work front, Koel was last seen in Sayantan Ghosal’s adventure thriller Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan. Koushik Sen’s previous big screen release was Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.

Koel Mallick Koushik Sen Sharthopor
