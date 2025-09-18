Koel Mallick, Idhika Paul, Payel De to play Maa Durga in Mahalaya TV specials this year

The dawn of Mahalaya, which signals the arrival of Durga Puja, is synonymous with the resonant voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra reciting Mahishasuramardini on radio. But alongside the timeless radio broadcast, Bengali audiences also look forward to the Mahalaya special programmes on television. Here’s a quick guide to the themes of Mahalaya specials on major Bengali entertainment channels this year.

Jaago Maa Jaago Durga on Zee Bangla

Idhika Paul returns to television after her successful film debut with Khadaan, in Zee Bangla’s Jaago Maa Jaago Durga, airing at 5am on September 21. Idhika plays both Mahishasuramardini and Parvati. Television actress Annwesha Hazra takes on the role of Jagaddhatri, while Aratrika Maity plays Kaushiki. Divyani Mondal — popular as Phulki — will be seen as Tripura Sundari.

Ishani Chatterjee of Parineeta fame will appear as Bhadrakali, while Sweta Bhattacharya takes on the role of Durga. Ranojoy Bishnu will play Shiva and Rubel Das will appear as Mahishasur.

Matrirupena Sangsthita on Star Jalsha

Star Jalsha will air Matrirupena Sangsthita at 5am on September 21. The programme will be headlined by Koel Mallick as Durga. The actress, who has portrayed the goddess on several occasions since 2015 across different channels, once again leads the channel’s Mahalaya special. The show will feature Koushani Mukherjee as Kali while Indrajit Bose takes on the role of Shiva. Dhruba Jyoti Sarkar plays Mahisasur.

Akal Bodhon on Sun Bangla

Actress Payel De is back as Durga in a Mahalaya special programme after a hiatus of eight years. Payel, who shot to fame with her portrayal of the goddess on Star Jalsha’s mega serial Durga in 2008, is set to take on the mantle of the divine feminine once again.

The theme for Sun Bangla’s show this year is Akal Bodhon — during his battle against Ravana, Lord Ram had worshipped Maa Durga in autumn, which was not the season of her invocation, hence Akal Bodhon. Actor Rahul Mukherjee will play Rama in the show.