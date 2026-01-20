KL Rahul promotes brother-in-law Ahan Shetty's upcoming war drama ‘Border 2’

Team India cricketer K.L. Rahul on Tuesday promoted his brother-in-law Ahan Shetty’s upcoming biographical war drama Border 2.

Rahul shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “If Ahan Shetty comments on this video, I will watch Border 2 twice.”

With this, the 33-year-old cricketer hopped on a popular social media trend in which netizens post videos, requesting comments from the stars of their favourite shows and films.

Ahan essays the role of a navy officer in the upcoming war drama directed by Anurag Singh.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The upcoming film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

The trailer, dropped by the makers on January 15, shows Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s soldiers joining forces with Ahan’s naval officer and Diljit Dosanjh’s fighter pilot to defeat the enemy.

Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23.