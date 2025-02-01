Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ sweeps IIFA 2025 nominations with eight nods

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies swept the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 nominations announced on Friday, getting eight nods including best picture and direction.

Among the Bollywood stars, Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt have received nods in the best performance in leading role categories.

Alongside Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Karan Johar-backed Kill, Yami Gautam’s Article 370, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have been nominated for best picture.

Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel and actor Sparsh Shrivastava have been nominated in the best performance in a leading role, male and female, respectively. In the male category, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn will be competing against Sparsh. Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor will be up against Nitanshi.

Laapataa Ladies actor Ravi Kishan is nominated in the best performance in a supporting role (male), while Chhaya Kadam has been selected in the best performance in a supporting role (female).

While Kiran Rao secured a nomination for best director for Laapataa Ladies, Ram Sampath is one of the contenders for best music director for Laapataa Ladies.

For best playback singer (male), Arijit Singh has received nods for his song Sajni from Laapataa Ladies alongside Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal and Mitraz.

Madhubanti Baggchi, Shreya Ghoshal, Rekha Bhardwaj and Shilpa Rao are the nominees in the best playback singer (female) category.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in Jaipur. It will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.