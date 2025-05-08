Kim Soo-hyun indulged in sexual acts with Kim Sae-ron when she was 14, says late actress’s family

Late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron’s family has accused K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun of indulging in sexual acts with the former when she was 14, an allegation that Soo-hyun’s agency denied on Wednesday.

Recently, Bu Ji Seok, who is an advocate for the late actress’s family, shared an audio recording of a purported phone call between Sae-ron and an anonymous friend, claiming that the two were talking about Sae-ron’s dating history with Soo-hyun.

In the purported audio recording, the late actress claims that she had a physical relationship with Soo-hyun while she was a minor. In the audio recording, she also accused the actor of sending her inappropriate photos and making sexually explicit comments.

Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, was quick to deny the allegation. “Following their previous press conference, we have serious concerns about the continued spread of false information related to Kim Soo Hyun,” they said in a statement.

The statement further read, “We sincerely ask that when they attempt to report on unverified, one-sided claims, they first try to fact-check with us to prevent the spread and reproduction of false information that could result in unfair damages to the related parties.”

“The recordings were forged entirely, and Gold Medalist believes that the audio files were created using AI,” Soo-hyun’s team said, as per reports by South Korean media.

Earlier this month, the Queen of Tears star was sued by three advertising agencies that demanded penalties from the actor. The firms also claimed that due to the controversies, they had to face damages that needed to be compensated for.

Kim Sae-ron’s family accused the 37-year-old actor of dating her when she was a minor. The actor dismissed the allegations in his first official statement regarding the controversy at a press conference last month.

Soo-hyun was also criticised by netizens for allegedly putting pressure on the late actress to repay money to his agency, Gold Medalist, in 2023.

According to media reports, Sae-ron received a legal notice from Gold Medalist in 2023, demanding payment for damages caused by her in connection with a drink-driving case in 2022.

Denying the charges, the actor said, “It is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, the 24-year-old star died by suicide at her residence.

Kim Soo-hyun was one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea before the recent scandal. Park Hyung-sik has now surpassed him in terms of earnings per episode, as per reports.

Soo-hyun, who made his acting debut in 2007 with a supporting role in the TV series Kimchi Cheese Smile, tasted fame with popular shows It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, My Love From Star and Queen of Tears.