Kim Sae-ron's mother breaks silence on daughter’s relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, demands apology

The late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron’s mother has broken her silence over her daughter’s death and the past dating rumours with actor Kim Soo-hyun, according to South Korea-based YouTube channel The Garosero Research Institute.

The YouTube channel also reported that Sae-ron’s mother has demanded an apology from Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist.

Following Sae-ron’s death by suicide on February 16, the actress’s family had accused Soo-hyun of dating her when she was a minor. However, Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, denied the allegations, stating that the couple began dating only after Sae-ron had become an adult.

“We want Kim Soo Hyun to acknowledge that he was dating Kim Sae Ron from the time she was a minor, as well as a public apology from him,” Sae-ron’s mother told The Garosero Research Institute in a statement.

“Second, from the agency Gold Medalist, we request an official apology for media manipulation over the past three years where they claimed that the two have never dated, and again when they stated three days ago that they have never dated too,” the statement further said.

The actress’s mother also said that Gold Medalist should acknowledge Kim Sae-son as one of the founding members of the agency and should also publicly apologise for sending a legal notice in 2023 demanding payment of about KRW 700 million (Rs 4.19 crore) for damages caused by her in a drink-driving incident of 2022.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, Sae-ron, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.

Previously, the Garosero Research Institute dropped a video where Sae-ron’s aunt claimed that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron for five years and they broke up after the actress’s drink-driving incident in 2022.

Later, the channel also dropped a video alleging that the actress’s debt dispute with her previous agency, Gold Medalist, which also manages actor Kim Soo-hyun, may have been the reason behind her untimely passing.