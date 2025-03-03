Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor trophy for ‘A Real Pain’

Kieran Culkin clinched the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his performance in A Real Pain. Best known for his portrayal of the sharp-tongued Roman Roy in the television series Succession, Culkin delivered a tour de force as Benji Kaplan in Jesse Eisenberg’s critically-lauded drama.

Culkin’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career, adding to an already remarkable awards season that saw him secure Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award wins. His performance as a Jewish American navigating a deeply personal journey through Poland’s Holocaust memorial sites has been widely heralded for its emotional depth and authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt acceptance speech, Culkin expressed gratitude to director Jesse Eisenberg, his fellow cast members, and the production team, dedicating the win to his family and the legacy of the film’s inspiration.

“I have no idea how I got here because I have been acting all my life,” Culkin said, adding, “Jesse, you are a genius. I will never say that to your face again.”

“I love you Mom. I love you Jazz,” Culkin continued, adding an anecdote that his wife promised him a third kid if he won an Emmy award. “I will give you a fourth if you win an Oscar,” he added as the audience burst into laughter.

Culkin’s victory breaks a 12-year trend in which the Best Supporting Actor award had consistently gone to performers in Best Picture-nominated films. A Real Pain did not secure a nomination in the Academy’s top category, making Culkin’s win all the more exceptional.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by comedian Konan O’Brien, is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.