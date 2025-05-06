Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump, Diljit Dosanjh embraces his Punjabi roots

While actress Kiara Advani flaunted her baby bump in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at her maiden Met Gala appearance, singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh showcased his punjabi pride in an ivory-gold Prabal Gurung ensemble as he walked the blue carpet for the first time at the annual fashion gala in New York City on May 5 (ET).

Kiara’s outfit demonstrated Gupta’s interpretation of the 2025 Met Gala theme — Black Dandyism – which seeks to honour the style and influence of black men throughout history.

The 33-year-old actress stunned in a black off-shoulder gown adorned with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord.

“On the pregnant Kiara Advani, the look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations,” wrote Gupta sharing photos of Kiara’s outfit on Instagram.

In February, Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra had announced that they were expecting their first child.

Diljit, on the other hand, represented his Punjabi roots in a maharaja suit with Punjabi words written on the cape.

The Hass Hass singer completed his look with a bejeweled turban, stone-studded necklaces and a sheathed sword.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra returned to the Met Gala for the fifth time after her debut appearance in 2017. She was accompanied by her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas. The 42-year-old actress stunned in an Olivier Rousteing polka-dotted suit dress accessorised with a giant emerald neckpiece and black gloves. Jonas twinned with her in a white shirt and black trousers.

Other notable attendees at this year’s Met Gala include Shah Rukh Khan (in his debut appearance), Zendaya, Chappell Roan, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Allen White, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Rihanna.