‘Khauf’ actress Monika Panwar bags IMDb STARmeter Award as ‘Breakout Star’

Monika Panwar has become the latest recipient of IMDb’s STARmeter Award for ‘Breakout Star’, following her standout performance in the horror web series Khauf on Prime Video. The recognition is based on data from IMDb’s 250 million monthly users.

The list of previous IMDb ‘Breakout Star’ STARmeter Award recipients includes Zahan Kapoor, Kani Kusruti, Sharvari, and Adarsh Gourav.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panwar, who portrays Madhu, a young woman experiencing supernatural occurrences after relocating from Gwalior to Delhi, has garnered praise for her nuanced performance in Khauf. The show, lauded for its atmospheric storytelling and strong performances, currently holds a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb and has catapulted Panwar into the top ranks of the Popular Indian Celebrities list, peaking at No. 2.

“This is a very special award and my first as an actor,” Panwar said. “I’m a big, big fan of IMDb. For me, cinema and IMDb have always gone hand in hand. Since this award is fan-driven, I’m so glad they felt connected with my character in Khauf and have given so much love to our show. I’m very grateful for this.”

Panwar’s journey from theatre school to the screen is marked by passion and perseverance. Reflecting on her formative years at the National School of Drama, she recalled, “It was like entering a different planet… a space of free will and energy. You’re here to construct, deconstruct, create, and destroy—that’s the energy of the place.”

Before Khauf, Panwar gained recognition for her roles in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Choona, and Gaanth: Chapter One: Jamnaa Paar. Her breakthrough in Jamtara even led to an unexpected message from superstar Aamir Khan. “When Aamir sir texted me, I thought it was a scam and replied rudely,” she laughed. “But when he followed up, I realised it was really him. That call turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of my career.”

Filming Khauf came with its own set of challenges for the actress, particularly during the intense climax sequence in the final episode. “There were stunts and harness work, and a sludge scene that was physically draining. I was just waiting to be done with that shoot,” she shared.

Looking ahead, Panwar has her sights set on collaborating with some of Indian cinema’s most visionary filmmakers. “I’d love to work with Aamir sir again, even if not as a director. Also, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Payal Kapadia are on my dream list,” she said, adding that she hopes to act alongside powerhouse performer Fahadh Faasil someday.