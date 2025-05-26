Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish to face off at 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony is set to take place at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Tuesday from 5:30 am IST.

Viewers can stream the event on Paramount+. The OTT platform is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

The 51st edition of AMA will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez. This is her second stint as host since 2015. The performance lineup at this year’s event includes Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson and Renee Rapp.

Nominees for the AMA were determined by Billboard chart performance, streaming and album sales, radio airplay and social media engagement.

Super Bowl headliner and Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations, earning nods across 10 categories, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for his Grammy-winning track Not Like Us. Post Malone follows close behind with eight nominations.

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each earned seven nominations, while Taylor Swift — who holds the record for the most AMA wins with 40 awards — received six nods this year.

Additionally, Beyonce’s Grammy-winning 2024 track Cowboy Carter is nominated for Album of the Year and Favourite Country Album. Beyonce has also earned a nomination for Favourite Female Country Artist.