MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Keanu Reeves reunites with Sandra Bullock for a new romantic thriller

The actors previously worked together in films like 'Speed' (1994) and 'The Lake House' (2006)

PTI Published 03.05.25, 03:14 PM
Sandra Bullock Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in 'Speed' IMDb

Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will feature in an upcoming romantic thriller.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film is being developed at the Amazon MGM Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will also reunite Reeves and Bullock, who have previously worked together in films like "Speed" (1994) and "The Lake House" (2006).

The details of the plot are being kept under wraps. But the studio has described it as "propulsive".

Bullock is producing the film through the banner Fortis Films alongside Reeves, Mark Gordon and Bibby Dunn from The Mark Gordon Company.

Noah Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner will produce through Prologue Entertainment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sandra Bullock Keanu Reeves New Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Vance heaps praise on Modi while pushing for big market concessions from India

India risks fierce domestic blowback if it gives away too much in trade talks
Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale
Quote left Quote right

ED admitted there's been surge of cases against Opp after Modi govt came to power in 2014

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT