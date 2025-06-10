Actress Katrina Kaif named tourism ambassador of the Maldives ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been named the global tourism brand ambassador of the Maldives, the tourism page of the country announced in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island country next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to welcome @katrinakaif as the Global Ambassador of #VisitMaldives! A true icon of grace and elegance, Katrina embodies the spirit of the Maldives - luxury, serenity, and unforgettable moments. Get ready to explore the art of island indulgence through her journey in paradise! Stay tuned for more magic,” reads the caption of a post shared by Visit Maldives.

India and Maldives aim to reset strained ties after President Muizzu’s ‘India Out’ campaign. Tensions flared last year when Modi’s Lakshadweep visit photos sparked concerns in Maldives over potential tourist diversion.

Katrina’s appointment coincides with Visit Maldives’ special summer sale campaign, aimed at attracting more travelers to explore the Maldives’ natural beauty, rich marine life, and unique luxurious experiences.

“The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty — a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I’m honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life,” said Katrina in a statement.

“This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I’m excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination,” she added.

On the work front, Katrina last appeared alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas. In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.