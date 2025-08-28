Kate Winslet makes directorial debut with Netflix film ‘Goodbye June’

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet is set to make her directorial debut with Goodbye June, a new drama film slated to premiere on Netflix on December 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with GOODBYE JUNE, starring Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. Coming to Netflix 24 December,” wrote the streamer on X.

Prior to its Netflix premiere, the film will release in select theatres in the US and UK on December 12.

The events in Goodbye June take place just before Christmas, when an unexpected turn in their mother’s health thrusts four adult siblings and their exasperating father into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss. But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms — with biting humor, blunt honesty, and a lot of love.

Winslet is also producing the film, alongside Kate Solomon, with whom she worked on Lee. Joe Anders has penned the script.

Besides directing the film, Winslet also stars in the film. The cast also includes Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Helen Mirren, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, and Raza Jaffrey.