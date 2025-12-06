Netflix-Warner Bros. deal may reduce theatrical releases: Multiplex Association of India

The Multiplex Association of India has expressed concern over Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, saying that the deal has the potential to reduce the number of theatrical releases in India, as per media reports.

According to US-based entertainment magazine Variety, the trade body representing multiplex operators nationwide said in a statement that consolidating a major studio under a streaming platform presents competitive and economic risks to India’s theatrical market.

“The Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity,” Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India, said in a statement. “Warner Bros. has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles.”

On Friday, Netflix acquired Warner Bros.’ iconic properties, including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, with a deal of approximately USD 82.7 billion (with an equity value of USD 72 billion).

As per the Variety report, the Multiplex Association of India emphasised that Indian cinemas serve as cultural centres and economic engines supporting millions of jobs across production, distribution, exhibition, food and beverage services, and related industries.

“Netflix has consistently made it clear through its limited and highly restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model,” Gianchandani said. “If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold: a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas, and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows.”

MAI further stated that this outcome would also affect exhibitor revenues, reduce consumer options, and weaken the broader film industry infrastructure in India. The organisation said it plans to raise these concerns with regulatory bodies both in India and globally.

The Multiplex Association of India was established in 2002 under the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It represents more than 550 multiplexes under 11 cinema chains with approximately 3,000 screens across the country.