Classical singer Parween Sultana receives ITC Sangeet Samman at Sangeet Sammelan

Classical singer Parween Sultana on Friday received the ITC Sangeet Samman 2025 at the 54th edition of the Sangeet Sammelan held in Kolkata.

Organised by the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), the three-day festival began on 5 December, drawing music lovers and connoisseurs from all over the country.

According to ITC and ITC SRA, the prestigious award recognises Sultana’s remarkable artistry, lifelong devotion to Hindustani classical music, and her enduring impact on the tradition, noting that her voice has inspired generations and enriched India’s musical legacy.

Established in 1978, the award was previously won by Indian classical music legends like L. Subramaniam, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Zakir Hussain, N. Rajam, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Swapan Chaudhuri, and Ulhas Kashalkar.

“It is our privilege to honour the musical legend Parween Sultana ji with the coveted ITC Sangeet Samman,” said Saradindu Dutta, executive director and trustee, ITC SRA.

Featuring stalwarts like Parween Sultana, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Subhra Guha, Uday Bhawalkar, and Ranjani-Gayatri, along with the Academy’s scholars including sitarist Kalyan Majumdar and flautist Pranjal Ghatak, the Sammelan celebrates the richness of Indian classical music.