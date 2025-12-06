Ranveer Singh delivers career-best opening with Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the third-highest opening day grosser among Hindi films released in 2025 and the biggest opener of the actor’s career, as per trade reports.

The spy thriller collected Rs 27 crore nett (Rs 32.40 crore gross) in India, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. Although trade analysts predicted an opening day collection of around Rs 15 crore, strong audience reception through the day helped the film push past the Rs 25-crore mark by evening.

Internationally, Dhurandhar collected Rs 7.6 crore gross on its opening day. With this, the film’s worldwide total has reached Rs 40 crore gross.

The performance places Dhurandhar ahead of Singh’s previous best opener, Padmaavat, which debuted at just over Rs 37 crore gross in 2018. Among the Hindi releases of 2025, Dhurandhar was behind Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 (Rs 52 crore nett) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 31 crore nett) in terms of opening day figures.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein continues to perform well at the box office. The romantic drama began its second week in theatres with a collection of Rs 3.65 crore nett. This takes the eight-day total of the film to Rs 87.4 crore nett domestically.

The Hindi version of Tere Ishk Mein has earned Rs 83.25 crore nett while the Tamil version contributed Rs 4.15 crore nett to the collection.

The worldwide collection of the Aanand L Rai directorial stands at Rs 118 crore gross, with Rs 103.75 crore gross earning from India and Rs 14.25 crore gross overseas.