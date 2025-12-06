‘Baahubali reached my second home’: S.S. Rajamouli pens note for Prabhas ahead of ‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Japan release

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli penned a heartfelt note for actor Prabhas ahead of the premiere of Baahubali: The Epic in Japan, saying the actor must be overwhelmed by the love he’s receiving from audiences there.

Prabhas shared a photo of Rajamouli’s letter on Instagram. “Knowing you, dear, if you’ve already felt the warmth of the Japanese audience, you must be quite emotional right now,” it read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been to Japan four times, and each visit brought the same question repeatedly: when will Prabhas come here? The more they voiced their desire, the more I wished for you to feel the affection they have for you, and for them to witness how much you appreciate them as well,” Rajamouli wrote.

In his note, the filmmaker mentioned Japan as his ‘second home’, and expressed his pleasure at Baahubali: The Epic getting screened there.

The RRR director further wrote, “At last, my Baahubali has reached my second home. I hope you enjoy Japan as much as I have during each of my visits. To all my friends in Japan, love you all. Arigato gozaimasu.”

“Daaaarlingggggg @ssrajamouli… love you dearly. Missing you here in Japan… We’ll both return again,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram, sharing the filmmaker’s note.

Prabhas is currently in Japan for the premiere of Baahubali: The Epic on 12 December. Ahead of the release, a special screening was held on Friday, which was attended by Prabhas and film producer Shobu Yarlagadda.

At the special screening, Prabhas thanked the audience for showering love and support on the film. “Thank you for your affection. After Baahubali, Rajamouli Garu, Shobhu Garu, and Lakshmi Garu (his wife), everyone spoke so kindly about you, such wonderful fans, emotional individuals. For the past decade, I’ve heard so much about Japan. So finally, I’m seeing you all. Thank you.”

Baahubali: The Epic is the re-edited version of S.S. Rajamouli’s two-film series Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been re-edited as a single film to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna and Nassar in pivotal roles. Released on 31 October, the film has earned Rs 52 crore gross.