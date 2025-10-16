Kate McKinnon joins Disney+ series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ as Aphrodite

Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Kate McKinnon is set to appear in the third season of Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

Aphrodite, as described by the makers, “can alter her appearance depending on the beholder” and “must be sure that Percy Jackson respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest”.

McKinnon will take on a recurring guest role in the hit fantasy series based on Rick Riordan’s bestselling novels, as per Variety.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), the son of Poseidon, and his companions Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri).

The upcoming season will adapt the third book in Riordan’s series, The Titan’s Curse.

Riordan co-created the Disney+ adaptation with Jonathan E. Steinberg, who serves as showrunner alongside Dan Shotz.

McKinnon, known for her performance on SNL, has featured in films such as Bombshell, Yesterday, the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. She will next be seen in Andrew Stanton’s sci-fi drama In the Blink of an Eye for Hulu.