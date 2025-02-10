Kate Hudson opts for Sabyasachi jewellery at Critics Choice Awards 2025

, Feb 9 (PTI) Hollywood star Kate Hudson, known for films such as "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", "Almost Famous", and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", was spotted wearing jewellery designed by popular Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony was held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sabyasachi's brand page on Instagram, Hudson wore statement earrings and a ring by the label.

"Kate Hudson wears statement earrings and The Bengal Tiger ring from Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the 30th Critics Choice Awards," read the caption of the post.

Hudson, 45, was dressed in a black bodycon dress by Thom Browne along with Sabyasachi's jewellery as she stepped out to attend the 30th edition of the award function.

She joins the ever-increasing list of Hollywood stars who are turning to Sabyasachi for jewellery.

The designer, a celebrity favourite in India, has previously provided accessories for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Laura Dern, Viola Davis and Sofia Vergara.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.